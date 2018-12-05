Ohio State had a solid, if inconsistent, win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship; a game that was in some ways symptomatic of the Buckeyes’ season.

The Ohio State offense could largely throw at will against the Wildcats’ 4-3, soft cover 3 and cover 4 zones. The Buckeyes primarily did so in two ways. Ohio State stayed ahead of schedule with outside comeback, curl, and out routes in front of Northwestern’s bailing corners – throws made possible by Dwayne Haskins’ arm strength.