Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 10:23:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Fulton Analysis: Close, but...

Jyjbcjzwzugusc5qs07q
Scott Stuart
Ross Fulton
Analyst

Ohio State had a solid, if inconsistent, win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship; a game that was in some ways symptomatic of the Buckeyes’ season.

The Ohio State offense could largely throw at will against the Wildcats’ 4-3, soft cover 3 and cover 4 zones. The Buckeyes primarily did so in two ways. Ohio State stayed ahead of schedule with outside comeback, curl, and out routes in front of Northwestern’s bailing corners – throws made possible by Dwayne Haskins’ arm strength.

Sycwwxfmkgq01whbgxu5

The Buckeyes frequently auto-checked to such routes on third down for relatively easy conversions.

B7ut2qmli2cmszbsyxtr
Fwfs3mc57pfhp7byckzu
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}