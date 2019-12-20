Perhaps no defensive coordinator is more respected in college football today than Clemson’s Brent Venables. Although Urban Meyer’s oft-repeated statement that Venables’ Clemson defense aligns in 4-down front, odd front, and Bear front in equal amounts is perhaps an overstatement, Venables defense is likely best defined by its multiplicity. From down to down, Venables will mix split and single high safety schemes, three and four down fronts, and zone and man blitzes.

That said, there are staples to Venables’ system. The Tigers base in a 4-3 over, cover 4 framework, with a hybrid overhang field defender.