Sometimes the explanation for a football game is a simple one. Ohio State outgained Purdue (546 to 539 yards), converted more third downs (11-22 compared to 6-15), and created more scoring opportunities through three quarters (five to three).

According to Bill Connelly, based on S & P+ advanced statistics, those additional scoring opportunities should have resulted in an eight or nine-point Buckeye lead entering the fourth quarter. Instead, Ohio State was down 21-6 – because Purdue scored touchdowns on all its red zone opportunities – while Ohio State only generated six points out of four trips inside the 20.

Defensively, Purdue mixed a variety of looks. Depending on down and distance, the Boilermakers would place their overhang defender in the box with soft quarters coverage, use a single-high cover three, or bring man coverage blitzes. On run downs, the Boilermakers often jumped to odd or bear front to limit the Buckeye inside run game.

Ohio State moved the football throughout with the short and mid-range passing game, frequently hitting shallow crosses or out-breaking routes on third down against Purdue’s soft corner coverage.