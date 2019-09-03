Fulton Analysis: Back to the future
Ohio State's opening contest with Florida Atlantic demonstrated that Head Coach Ryan Day is evolving the Ohio State offense to reflect Chip Kelly's hybrid college-spread/NFL style approach, while Greg Mattison is drawing on his long experience with single-high coverage schemes to free the Buckeye inside linebackers to play the run and limit run/pass conflict.
Although the Buckeyes utilized fairly vanilla game plans, Ohio State’s opening win over Florida Atlantic nevertheless provided insights into what the Buckeye schemes will look like on both sides of the football under new head coach Ryan Day.
On defense, the Buckeyes went back to the future under new co-defensive coordinators Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley . Operating from a one-high shell, Mattison and Hafley primarily mixed two coverage schemes. On first down, the Buckeyes principally played cover 1 man (though with at least one corner using a bail technique).
Then on second and third down, Mattison and Hafley repeatedly dialed up a coverage that has largely fallen out of favor in recent years – cover 3.
After much off-season discussion of the bullet position, Ohio State aligned primarily in base 4-3 personnel with the bullet (Brendon White) and cover safety (Shaun Wade) largely rotating at the same strong safety position lined up over the slot receiver to the passing strength, with Sam Pete Werner to the tight end side.
With single high safety coverage, Mattison and Hafley had four defenders (two corners, the strong safety, and Sam linebacker) to cover down Florida Atlantic’s three receivers and a tight end. This accomplishes Mattison’s primary goal – lessening the Mike and Will linebackers’ pass coverage responsibilities so that they could stay in the box and play run-first.
This works as follows. With cover 1, by having the strong safety over the slot, the Mike and Will linebackers are not pulled out into pass responsibility over the four vertical threats. Instead, they are only responsible for the halfback if the running back releases to their side. This means that the Will and Mike can mirror the halfback and can trigger on run action.
