Fulton Analysis: A step ahead
Ohio State cruised to victory over Michigan with an offense that was consistently ahead of the Wolverines and a defense that rendered Michigan one-dimensional.
Urban Meyer’s offensive staff played a matchup game with Don Brown’s favored cover one, five-man blitz schemes. The Buckeyes made sure that Michigan’s defensive strengths were accounted for, while targeting the Wolverines’ weaknesses.
Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day knew that one relative weakness of the Michigan defense this season has been its safeties and linebackers in man coverage on in-breaking routes. So Wilson and Day repeatedly used both shallow cross – which often function as a pick for stellar H slot receivers Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill – and Ohio State’s base mesh pass play, which features two shallow crossers.
But Wilson and Day did not simply run the Buckeyes’ base mesh route combination. Ohio State used motion and bunch sets to ensure free releases. And Wilson and Day had the crossing routes came from different positions. This ensured that the crossers were covered by Michigan’s nickelback Brandon Watson and linebackers; particularly when the Wolverines were trying to have one of their corners cover Ohio State’s inside receivers.
For instance, on the Buckeyes’ first touchdown drive, Ohio State motioned Demario McCall to the slot to run mesh against the Wolverines’ Will linebacker. Two plays later, the Buckeyes used a trips bunch formation with Chris Olave on the outside, freeing Olave on the crossing route against Michigan’s nickel defender.
