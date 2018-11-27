Ohio State cruised to victory over Michigan with an offense that was consistently ahead of the Wolverines and a defense that rendered Michigan one-dimensional.

Urban Meyer’s offensive staff played a matchup game with Don Brown’s favored cover one, five-man blitz schemes. The Buckeyes made sure that Michigan’s defensive strengths were accounted for, while targeting the Wolverines’ weaknesses.

Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day knew that one relative weakness of the Michigan defense this season has been its safeties and linebackers in man coverage on in-breaking routes. So Wilson and Day repeatedly used both shallow cross – which often function as a pick for stellar H slot receivers Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill – and Ohio State’s base mesh pass play, which features two shallow crossers.