Ohio State loses a significant amount of defensive talent every year. In the most recent NFL Draft alone, seven Buckeyes were selected.

It’s possible that none left a longer-lasting impact than safety Jordan Fuller.

The sixth-round pick was a two-time captain of the Ohio State secondary. He was the definition of a steady leader, starting 40 games and winning three Big Ten Championships during his tenure in Columbus.

The stats are gaudy- 216 tackles and five interceptions over four years are no joke- but Fuller’s ability to read the field and control the back end of a defense are what still stand out to Ohio State safeties coach Matt Barnes.

“He was extremely coachable, and really not only was he our free safety, he was really the quarterback of our defense,” Barnes said. “I mean he really had a handle, and a lot of times he really would see things on the field that we either didn’t see, or didn’t see as fast as he did.”