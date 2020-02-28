INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine is just the next step in the career of Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller as the first-team All-Big Ten performer continues perform on the biggest of stages.

Fuller closed out his college career with 62 tackles, two interceptions, four PBUs and his third consecutive Big Ten Championship. He was a captain for the Buckeyes and was one of the most visible leaders on the team last year.

The NFL Scouting Combine however poses a new set of challenges as this is an individual event where you are left to your own to go through interviews, skill work and the rest of the process that will keep these athletes in Indianapolis for the better part of the week as NFL teams size players up and make tough decisions when it comes to who to draft and who to pass on.

Why should someone draft Fuller?

"I would say they are getting a leader," Fuller said. "They are getting someone who is always going to be in the right spot at the right time. That is what I pride myself on. Also, a versatile guy that you can plug into a ton of different places and he is going to get the job done at a really, really high level."

The Buckeyes have not had a safety drafted since Malik Hooker went No. 15 overall in the 2017 draft. Fuller’s selection will snap that streak as Ohio State continues to fly the banner of being the Best In America (BIA).

Teammate Jeff Okudah said during an NFL Network telecast that LSU can call themselves DBU but that Ohio State was definitely BIA.

A big part of the growth of the position was the one year that Jeff Hafley was at Ohio State under Ryan Day. Hafley is now in Boston as the head coach of Boston College but Fuller was one of a few defensive backs that went up and spent some time with their former coach.

"(He) really, really taught me a lot about the game in terms of formations and what exactly to look at on film," Fuller said. "Just letting me be me too. I can't thank him enough for what he has done for me and that is a lifelong relationship."

Fuller already knew a thing or two about what this process would be like because of his older brother, Devin. The elder Fuller played football at UCLA and then spent a couple of seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jordan credits his big bro with so much growing up.

"He is my biggest role model," Fuller added. "Everything he did, I wanted to do. He was great at football, so I wanted to be great at football too. That is where my love began. As I started being able to compete and get better every day, that is what made me love it even more."

So, in a lot of ways, Fuller is doing this for his brother.

"I really want to make him proud," Fuller said. "I talked to him frequently about the process because he gave me all the pointers that he could and is pouring everything into me. The least I can do is give my best out here."