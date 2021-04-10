Fryar’s versatility earning him first-team reps at LG in spring camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State sophomore Paris Johnson Jr. may be receiving more praise for his ability to seamlessly switch from tackle to guard on the offensive line, but there’s another Buckeye wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news