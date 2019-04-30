COLUMBUS, Ohio – Change is part of the game and there is no position for the Ohio State Buckeyes that has seen more change from 2018 to 2019 than the quarterback position.

Gone are names like Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin. In are names that include Justin Fields, Gunnar Hoak and J.P. Andrade. The only holdover from last year’s team at the position is Chris Chugunov.

Change can be exciting.

Or frightening.

Any program that loses a quarterback that was as prolific as Haskins is going to be in for some tense moments the following season. It is not often that a quarterback comes along and completely rewrites the single-season record book for a program with as long of a history as the Buckeyes. Not only the single-season team records but several Big Ten season records and even six Ohio State career marks.

There was little-to-no chance that Haskins would be back in 2019, which meant that the Buckeyes were going to have a new quarterback leading the team this upcoming season, with or without turnover.

When the Buckeyes went and picked up Justin Fields out of the transfer portal this offseason, it set off a chain reaction that saw Tate Martell enter the portal himself and end up at Miami (Fla.) and ultimately led to the departure of Matthew Baldwin after spring practice, even if it was a culmination of things that resulted in that decision.