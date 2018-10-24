It was an ugly and forgettable performance put forth by Ohio State in Saturday night's blowout loss to Purdue. We saw Ohio State keep with the same core group of players on offense, with just one freshman registering snaps. The defense also rode its core group, but that did include a couple of true freshmen getting into the mix and it also saw a redshirt freshman play a career high in snaps. Each week this season, with the help of ProFootballFocus.com, we take a look at the next generation of Ohio State stars.



Offense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade TE Jeremy Ruckert 7 54.1

Offensive takeaways

- Par for the course on Saturday in terms of the offensive rotation. In non-blowout wins, Ohio State has mostly kept to a 17-19 man group of players that sees snaps on offense and only tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been among the regulars in terms of the freshmen. - Despite the above, it is possible that we start to see a little more of Chris Olave. Austin Mack's injury will have him sidelined for at least the remainder of the regular season. The guys who should see an immediate increase in snaps are Binjimen Victor and Jaylen Harris, but the shuffling around of the receiver rotation could lead to some time for Olave.



Shaun Wade logged a season high in snaps on Saturday night. Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove.com

Defense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade DT Tommy Togiai 3 60.1 DE Tyler Friday 1 60.1 DE Tyreke Smith 6 56.8 DB Shaun Wade 52 54.8

Defensive takeaways