Freshmen Report: Nebraska
Ohio State notched a 36-30 win over Nebraska on Saturday as the Buckeyes returned to the field following their bye week. Could we be seeing more freshmen get involved in what has been a pretty strict offensive rotation? The data says we might.
Each week this season, with the help of ProFootballFocus.com, we take a look at the next generation of Ohio State stars.
|Position
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
OL
|
Wyatt Davis
|
3
|
68.0
|
TE
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
11
|
66.6
|
WR
|
Chris Olave
|
8
|
55.5
Offensive takeaways
- Urban Meyer said last week that we would see redshirt freshman Wyatt Davis on Saturday but did not specify in what capacity that would happen. Davis was part of a new jumbo package that the Buckeyes used on the goal line and was very effective in his few snaps in that role. Meyer has been praising Davis recently and continued to hint that we'll see him moving forward.
- When Austin Mack left the Purdue game with what could be a season-ending injury, there were immediately going to be questions about how that would change the receiver rotation. True freshman Chris Olave saw eight offensive snaps on Saturday and the game was close throughout so it is reasonable to assume that Olave is going to keep getting some run the rest of the way.
- True freshman tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been the one freshman mainstay offensively for the Buckeyes this season. His 66.6 PFF grade was the highest of the season for him so far and most encouraging was the 68.5 run-blocking grade in nine opportunities.
|Position
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith
|
12
|
64.4
|
DT
|
Taron Vincent
|
7
|
60.8
|
DT
|
Tommy Togiai
|
8
|
55.5
|
DB
|
Shaun Wade
|
85
|
48.0
Defensive takeaways
- Tyreke Smith was just about on his season average. He has graded out at 65.3 this season, one of the top marks among the freshmen.
- This was Shaun Wade's lowest grade of the season and by far the most snaps he has played. A lot has been put on Wade's plate, asking him to pick up the safety position mid-way through the season. With the emergence of Brendon White on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if Wade will be allowed to focus more on cornerback moving forward.