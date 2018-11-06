Ohio State notched a 36-30 win over Nebraska on Saturday as the Buckeyes returned to the field following their bye week. Could we be seeing more freshmen get involved in what has been a pretty strict offensive rotation? The data says we might. Each week this season, with the help of ProFootballFocus.com, we take a look at the next generation of Ohio State stars.



Offense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade OL Wyatt Davis 3 68.0 TE Jeremy Ruckert 11 66.6 WR Chris Olave 8 55.5

Offensive takeaways

- Urban Meyer said last week that we would see redshirt freshman Wyatt Davis on Saturday but did not specify in what capacity that would happen. Davis was part of a new jumbo package that the Buckeyes used on the goal line and was very effective in his few snaps in that role. Meyer has been praising Davis recently and continued to hint that we'll see him moving forward. - When Austin Mack left the Purdue game with what could be a season-ending injury, there were immediately going to be questions about how that would change the receiver rotation. True freshman Chris Olave saw eight offensive snaps on Saturday and the game was close throughout so it is reasonable to assume that Olave is going to keep getting some run the rest of the way. - True freshman tight end Jeremy Ruckert has been the one freshman mainstay offensively for the Buckeyes this season. His 66.6 PFF grade was the highest of the season for him so far and most encouraging was the 68.5 run-blocking grade in nine opportunities.



Tommy Togiai continues to see action at defensive tackle. Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove.com

Defense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade DE Tyreke Smith 12 64.4 DT Taron Vincent 7 60.8 DT Tommy Togiai 8 55.5 DB Shaun Wade 85 48.0

Defensive takeaways