Ohio State notched a big road win over a ranked Michigan State team on Saturday afternoon and once again got some key contributions from their freshmen. While the offensive and defensive rotations are mostly set at this time of year, there are two players on offense who could be on the verge of seeing more snaps. Each week this season, with the help of ProFootballFocus.com, we take a look at the next generation of Ohio State stars.



Offense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade WR Chris Olave 9 75.5 QB Tate Martell 6 68.7 TE Jeremy Ruckert 4 57.6

Chris Olave is seeing an increased role. Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove.com

Offensive takeaways

- For the first time in many weeks, redshirt freshman quarterback Tate Martell was brought into the game for meaningful snaps. Ohio State brought Martell into the game in a couple of short yardage and red zone situations. This could certainly be something that will be used moving forward, especially as things get closer to the showdown with Michigan. - True freshman wide receiver Chris Olave is making the most of his opportunities. A window opened for him with the Austin Mack injury and Olave is now seeing a couple of series each game offensively. He cashed in on Saturday with two catches for 41 yards. As he continues to earn the trust of the offensive staff, Olave could be a guy who sees more and more action. - No snaps this week for redshirt freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Davis who has been receiving praise from Urban Meyer during media availability. Davis played two weeks ago in a jumbo goal line package which could certainly resurface at some point, and it is likely that it will.



Defense Report Position Player Snaps PFF Grade DB Shaun Wade 41 78.6 DE Tyler Friday 7 65.4 DE Tyreke Smith 13 60.6 DT Tommy Togiai 9 59.6 DT Taron Vincent 8 59.1

Shaun Wade notched his second career interception on Saturday. Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove.com

Defensive takeaways