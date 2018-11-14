Freshmen Report: Michigan State
Ohio State notched a big road win over a ranked Michigan State team on Saturday afternoon and once again got some key contributions from their freshmen. While the offensive and defensive rotations are mostly set at this time of year, there are two players on offense who could be on the verge of seeing more snaps.
Each week this season, with the help of ProFootballFocus.com, we take a look at the next generation of Ohio State stars.
|Position
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
WR
|
Chris Olave
|
9
|
75.5
|
QB
|
Tate Martell
|
6
|
68.7
|
TE
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
4
|
57.6
Offensive takeaways
- For the first time in many weeks, redshirt freshman quarterback Tate Martell was brought into the game for meaningful snaps. Ohio State brought Martell into the game in a couple of short yardage and red zone situations. This could certainly be something that will be used moving forward, especially as things get closer to the showdown with Michigan.
- True freshman wide receiver Chris Olave is making the most of his opportunities. A window opened for him with the Austin Mack injury and Olave is now seeing a couple of series each game offensively. He cashed in on Saturday with two catches for 41 yards. As he continues to earn the trust of the offensive staff, Olave could be a guy who sees more and more action.
- No snaps this week for redshirt freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Davis who has been receiving praise from Urban Meyer during media availability. Davis played two weeks ago in a jumbo goal line package which could certainly resurface at some point, and it is likely that it will.
|Position
|Player
|Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
DB
|
Shaun Wade
|
41
|
78.6
|
DE
|
Tyler Friday
|
7
|
65.4
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith
|
13
|
60.6
|
DT
|
Tommy Togiai
|
9
|
59.6
|
DT
|
Taron Vincent
|
8
|
59.1
Defensive takeaways
- This wasn't only Shaun Wade's best PFF grade of the season, Wade actually led the way defensively this week for all players with that 78.6 score.
- True freshman defensive end Tyler Friday notched his best grade since the Tulane game in September and his 64.4 pass-rushing grade was his highest of the season.
- This was basically a middle of the road type of game for freshman defensive end Tyreke Smith but his tackling grade of 71.5 was his second highest of the season so far.