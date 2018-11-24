COLUMBUS, Ohio--Freshman at Ohio State rarely ever see playing time, let alone impact the game as they usually defer to the veterans and leaders on the team. But against Michigan and on the biggest stage for the Buckeye, true freshman Chris Olave didn't just impact the one way, but several ways as the Buckeyes thumped their rival by a score of 62-39 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Along with Buckeye coaches, Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon said for someone as young as Olave is, the fact that he came into camp and turned heads so fast is a testament to his skill set and acumen of the game of football.



"You can ask anybody, whoever guarded him at this school, that they knew from day one that he was going to be special," Dixon said. "He was running around in camp and people were like, 'Who is 19? This kid is special.' We all just watching like, you never see a freshman come in so talented. He showed us from day one that he was ready for the big stage."