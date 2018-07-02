Ohio State landed a five-star defensive back out of powerhouse Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian in both the 2017 and 2018 classes. The Buckeyes will be trying to do the same again in the 2020 class. Fred Davis, the nation's No. 13 overall prospect in the recently unveiled Rivals100 will be a hot target for the Buckeyes in the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound prospect was impressive this past week at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, going against players mostly a year older.

"It was a blessing to be here," said Davis after the camp. "There was some great competition. I felt like I did pretty good being an underclassman."

Davis has already landed some big offers. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, and UCLA are just some of the programs that have thrown their hat into the ring so far.

"Everything is going good right now with recruiting," he explained. "I'm still so young to this is all a blessing and I'm just trying to keep working hard and staying humble."

Ohio State has not yet offered, but that could be changing sooner rather than later.

"I've been talking to coach Taver (Johnson)," he continued. "I'm going to get down there for a visit soon. (Johnson) has been telling me how he likes my athletic ability and my long arms."

Having paid attention to both college football as well as the NFL draft in recent years, Davis likes what he has seen out of the Ohio State secondary.



"I like that they produce first round draft picks," he said. "They develop guys there. It's a traditional school."

Ohio State is also heavily recruiting Davis' 2020 defensive backfield partner in Miles Brooks. Both Davis and Brooks were understudies at one point of current Buckeyes Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson. Davis continues to keep in touch with both guys.

"They are like my big brothers," he said. "They tell me that they develop you up there. It's a process and you have to wait your turn because there is great competition up there. Everybody has each other's back."

Davis is working on setting up a visit to Ohio State for a game this fall.