FPAOS tells Warren ‘do better’ in response to ‘manufactured’ letter claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The parents of both Ohio State football players and others across the Big Ten conference were instrumental in pushing the agenda for reinstating a fall season after it had been canceled this past August.

Even before Randy Wade, father of former Buckeye defensive back Shaun Wade, helped organize protests at the Big Ten headquarters in Chicago as well as another gathering at Ohio Stadium, the Football Parents Association at Ohio State released a letter to the conference commissioner on Aug. 15, imploring Kevin Warren to reverse the Aug. 11 decision.

Texts between Ohio State president Kristina Johnson and athletic director Gene Smith, which BuckeyeGrove received in a public records request this week, revealed that Warren may have believed the aforementioned letter was “manufactured.”

The FPAOS released a statement on the matter Friday, which said Warren’s supposed reaction to their Aug. 15 letter was “disheartening.”

“To the Big Ten parent organizations that participated in Zoom meetings, emails and phone calls, thank you! We will see you soon,” the statement reads in part. “To Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, reflect, adjust, communicate and do better.”