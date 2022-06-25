Four takeaways from Ohio State's recruiting camp season

Ohio State’s slate of recruiting camps are complete. Throughout the month of June, the Buckeyes welcomed high schools from around the state and around the country, working out with the coaching staff and competing for the possibility for an offer. We, at the Scarlet and Gray Report, have been at each of these recruiting camps, getting the top storylines heading into the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, and a few even in 2026. Here’s a look at our top takeaways after a month of camps.

It can never be too early for an Ohio State offer.

2026 DE Tyler Atkinson already had an offer from Ohio State when he camped with the Buckeyes. (Colin Gay)

Ohio State already has two offers out in the 2026 class, both of which camped this summer with the Buckeyes. The first didn’t even need to camp with the Buckeyes to earn an offer: Tyler Atkinson, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound defensive end, who aims to follow in the footsteps of a player like former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, dominating the drills defensive line coach Larry Johnson had for him along with 2023 defensive tackle commit Will Smith Jr. and 2023 four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson. The second did, but didn’t waste a beat. Chris Henry Jr., the 6-foot-2, 174-pound receiver out of Cincinnati, who’s the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry, shined in one-on-ones in front of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, making his presence known in the college football world and earning the coveted Buckeye offer. Both Atkinson and Henry have gotten attention elsewhere too, with the former holding offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan, while the latter just received an offer from Miami. But Ohio State was early on both, making the Buckeyes a key team to watch as their recruitment heats up for two recruits who could be at the top of the leaderboard when all is said and done.

A quarterback battle seems to be brewing in 2025.

2025 QB Colin Hurley impressed Ohio State head coach Ryan Day enough to earn an offer. (Colin Gay)

Brian Hartline is not slowing down.

2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. was one of many wide receivers that made their presence known this camp season. (Scott Stuart)

Ohio State commits get better at camps.

Commits like TE Ty Lockwood and OL Luke Montgomery got work in with the coaching staff at Ohio State's recruiting camps. (Scott Stuart)