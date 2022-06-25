Four takeaways from Ohio State's recruiting camp season
Ohio State’s slate of recruiting camps are complete.
Throughout the month of June, the Buckeyes welcomed high schools from around the state and around the country, working out with the coaching staff and competing for the possibility for an offer.
We, at the Scarlet and Gray Report, have been at each of these recruiting camps, getting the top storylines heading into the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, and a few even in 2026.
Here’s a look at our top takeaways after a month of camps.
It can never be too early for an Ohio State offer.
Ohio State already has two offers out in the 2026 class, both of which camped this summer with the Buckeyes.
The first didn’t even need to camp with the Buckeyes to earn an offer: Tyler Atkinson, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound defensive end, who aims to follow in the footsteps of a player like former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, dominating the drills defensive line coach Larry Johnson had for him along with 2023 defensive tackle commit Will Smith Jr. and 2023 four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson.
The second did, but didn’t waste a beat. Chris Henry Jr., the 6-foot-2, 174-pound receiver out of Cincinnati, who’s the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry, shined in one-on-ones in front of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, making his presence known in the college football world and earning the coveted Buckeye offer.
Both Atkinson and Henry have gotten attention elsewhere too, with the former holding offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan, while the latter just received an offer from Miami.
But Ohio State was early on both, making the Buckeyes a key team to watch as their recruitment heats up for two recruits who could be at the top of the leaderboard when all is said and done.
A quarterback battle seems to be brewing in 2025.
Ohio State is still trying to figure out what it wants to do in the 2023 class at the quarterback position, hosting 2023 four-star and Baylor commit Austin Novosad for a camp and official visit, and four-star Brock Glenn for an official visit this month.
But a battle also seems to be brewing in 2025 too.
Starting with two Ohio prospects in Findlay’s Ryan Montgomery, who was the first quarterback to get an offer from the Buckeyes in the class, and Bellefontaine’s Tavien St. Clair, who battled it out at the program’s 7-on-7 tournament, 2025 Florida prospect Colin Hurley threw his hat into the ring in the class. After an impressive showing opposite 2024 five-star and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, the incoming sophomore at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville became the Ohio State’s second quarterback offer.
Ohio State won’t be alone in battling for Hurley and Montgomery, with both earning offers from Michigan State, Georgia and, likely, many more as their recruitment continues.
But as long as the Buckeyes continue to be led by head coach Ryan Day, he seems like he will have his pick of the top quarterback in the 2025 class, which could be one of these two options.
Brian Hartline is not slowing down.
Hartline had a pretty good month of June off the practice field.
The Ohio State wide receivers coach helped secure three commits in the 2023 class in the span of three days: five-star Carnell Tate, five-star Brandon Inniss and four-star Noah Rogers, seemingly rounding out a class that started the day after the Buckeyes' spring game with four-star Bryson Rodgers.
While none of those receivers camped with Ohio State this month, unless you count Tate catching passes from Raiola, Hurley and company the day after he committed, Hartline remained busy, targeting receivers in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
Along with offering Henry, Hartline was fixated on 2024 four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, who already held an Ohio State offer and put on a show with Roman Catholic at the Buckeyes’ 7-on-7 camp, along with 2025 Texas A&M commit Winston Watkins Jr., who did enough to earn an offer after an impressive showcase in drills and one-on-ones.
Hartline doesn’t rebuild the Buckeyes’ receiver room. He reloads, something he showed in a big way throughout Ohio State’s recruiting camp season.
Ohio State commits get better at camps.
Smith, Raiola, Ty Lockwood, Luke Montgomery, Austin Siereveld and Joshua Padilla weren’t camping at Ohio State to get an offer. They weren’t there to impress Ohio State, even though each did.
All members of the Buckeyes’ 2023 class camped at Ohio State to get that extra time with their respective position coaches before joining the team in 2023.
In Smith’s case, living 20 minutes away from campus, he wanted to get in as much work with defensive line coach Larry Johnson as possible, going to each camp to either drill or watch his future position coach at work.
It was used as another opportunity outside of an official or unofficial visit to build relationships in person, while also using the opportunity to recruit and promote Ohio State to those who could be considering the Buckeyes at the next level just by being in attendance, something that has proved to be invaluable for the program’s most recent recruiting classes.
It's something Lockwood took full advantage of.
“You go out, just like this, and everybody really knows you,” Lockwood said. “You got a lot of eyes on you and as a competitor, I really enjoy that. I like getting out there with a lot of eyes on me with a lot of competition. I feel like I play better with great competition. Today, I saw that.”