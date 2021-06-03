Four-star WR in the 2023 class camps at OSU, sets return trip to Columbus

In their first camp in nearly two years, Ohio State saw a solid turnout on Wednesday.

From 2022 Rivals250 defensive tackle Christen Miller, to Pickerington's Sonny Styles, to a pair of four-star quarterbacks who ended up receiving offers, a lot of talented prospects showed up to Columbus yesterday.

One of those players was Anthony Brown, who made the short trip from Springfield (Ohio) to Ohio State's campus for the event.

Afterward, Brown spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his experience at the camp, what he's been hearing from Brian Hartline regarding an offer, and what an offer from tOSU would mean to him.