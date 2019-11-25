Ohio State appears to be taking just one tight end in its 2020 recruiting class, meaning it now appears that the 2021 class could be a two tight end class for the Buckeyes. Either way, the tight end position will be prioritized in 2021 because so much of the current tight end room is comprised of veterans and Bowling Green (Ky.) standout Jordan Dingle is one player with high interest in the Buckeyes so far.

Dingle earned a camp scholarship offer from Ohio State back in June and since that time has returned twice to Columbus for games this fall, most recently Saturday for the win over Penn State.

"Everything went well, I enjoyed everything," Dingle told BuckeyeGrove.com. "The environment of the game was great and I had a good talk with coach (Kevin) Wilson."

Wilson and Dingle have developed a pretty good relationship over the past six months since the two were able to work together at camp in June.

"Coach Wilson was just checking up on me," Dingle explained. "We talked about all the things they have to offer, and what the plan is going forward, etc."

While Ohio Stadium was at a fever pitch on Saturday, Dingle says he is impressed by the consistency with which fans show up and support the team after seeing multiple games in 'The Shoe' this fall.

"I just see (a lot of) support no matter who they play," he added.

Ohio State has made a really strong early impression on the four-star prospect.

"I’m really interested," he stated. "They are one of the top teams that I am considering."

Dingle also listed Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Penn State, Missouri, and South Carolina as programs that are standing out early and recruiting him hard. Dingle is rated the No. 6 tight end prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals.com and the No. 154 overall prospect in the nation.