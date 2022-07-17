Four-star TE Jelani Thurman commits to Buckeyes

Ryan Day has added to a loaded 2023 recruiting class that could end up as the best in the country. Jelani Thurman , a four-star tight end out of Fairburn, Ga., announced his commitment to the Buckeyes moments ago.

Thurman took official visits to Alabama, Auburn and Michigan State in addition to his trip to Columbus. In the end, Ohio State won out

“Man, Ohio State was a great trip. I had a great time up there," Thurman told Rivals.com earlier this week. "(2023 five-star WR) Brandon Inniss has been doing some recruiting for them. The wide receivers they have up there, they have a great recruiting class right now.”

Thurman is the 16th four-star--plus two five-stars--in Ohio State's 2023 class. The haul currently ranks second in the country. The overall ranking is just behind Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes lead the way in terms of average star ranking per prospect. The 19 commitments average 4.05 stars per player.

Thurman joins Tennesseean Ty Lockwood as the second four-star tight end in the class.