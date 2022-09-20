COLUMBUS — Chris Holtmann and Ohio State are back in the commitment column: Four-star shooting guard Taison Chatman has picked the Buckeyes.

It's an addition that fits a sudden -- and unexpected -- need for Ohio State. Chatman was one of a number of recruits on campus visiting the Buckeyes over the Sept. 3 weekend, a list of prospects that included former pledge George Washington III. Washington decommitted from Ohio State two days later, opening the door for Chatman to step into his place in the Buckeyes top-ten ranked recruiting class. It was a decision made easier for Chatman after that visit because he had another chance to spend time with the Ohio State coaches.

"A huge factor in choosing Ohio State was the relationship I have with the coaching staff," Chatman told Dotting the 'Eyes. "I truly do trust them with my future and think this is the best option for me. Another thing is the support system at Ohio State. It’s crazy, to say the least. You will always have people rooting for you and your success no matter what so those are two big reasons why I chose the Buckeyes."

Ohio State assistant Jake Diebler was the main recruiter for Taison Chatman. Diebler's relentless effort in growing the relationship with Chatman stood out.

"Coach Diebler really recruited me hard," Chatman said. "We texted every day and he made sure that I was good and over time it just continued. I trust him.

"What separated Ohio State from the rest was the constant communication. [Diebler] was always honest and tells me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear and I think that those guys are the perfect coaches for me."

Taison Chatman is the country's No. 67-ranked prospect according to Rivals.com, and he was being pursued by a handful of the top programs in the country. He's a long, athletic wing who is as comfortable passing the ball as he is making plays on his own but also fits nicely into a more controlled, half-court offensive set. There is some similarity in his game to former Buckeyes guard Duane Washington and that really shows up in the way Chatman handles the pick-and-roll. He has a quick release and is comfortable shooting the ball from anywhere on the court.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound two-guard from Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) High School, Chatman chose Ohio State over Kansas, LSU, Texas, Minnesota and almost a dozen other offers.

Taison Chatman is the fourth commitment in the Class of 2023 for the Buckeyes.



