Ohio State's 2021 recruiting is starting to heat up now that September 1 has rolled around, and the Buckeyes wasted no time handing out scholarship offers to some of the nation's top prospects.

Among the players in the group to receive a scholarship from the Scarlet and Gray was Mukego (WI) safety Hunter Wohler. The offer was the eighth for the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder, who also holds scholarships from Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Notre Dame.