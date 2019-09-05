News More News
Four-star safety Hunter Wohler talks Ohio State offer

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Can The Ohio State Buckeyes go into Wisconsin and steal four-star safety Hunter Wohler away from the Badgers, among others?

Ohio State's 2021 recruiting is starting to heat up now that September 1 has rolled around, and the Buckeyes wasted no time handing out scholarship offers to some of the nation's top prospects.

Among the players in the group to receive a scholarship from the Scarlet and Gray was Mukego (WI) safety Hunter Wohler. The offer was the eighth for the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder, who also holds scholarships from Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Notre Dame.

