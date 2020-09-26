Gavin Sawchuk can probably relate to the uncertainty Ohio State struggled with for more than five weeks after its season was temporarily postponed.

High school football in Colorado, the four star class of 2022 running back’s home state, went through the same cycle of postponement and rumors and uncertainty that occurred within the Big Ten.

As of Tuesday, Sawchuk’s season is back on, and the nation’s No. 59 prospect is excited for his season -- and recruitment -- to unfold.