With a stellar 2021 class that featured a pair of Rivals100 running backs, there is not a sense of urgency for the Buckeyes when it comes to recruiting in the backfield.

Even so, Tony Alford and the rest of the staff are pushing hard in a cycle that will likely feature just one running back signee. The key names to know, if you follow Ohio State recruiting, are Dallan Hayden, Damari Alston, Gavin Sawchuk, and Nicholas Singleton, their top target at the position.

Another player with an offer from Ryan Day’s program is Emeka Megwa, who checks in as the No. 22 RB in the nation. Megwa said tOSU has done enough in their pursuit of him to earn a spot in his top five.

“Really my top five right now, I would say, is Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri and Washington,” Megwa told BuckeyeGrove. “Those are my top five as of right now.”