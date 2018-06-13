Ohio State hosted a talented group of quarterbacks at Tuesday's one-day elite camp and one of the top performances of the day was turned in by Suffield Academy (CT) product Tyler Van Dyke. The 6-foot-3 205-pound signal caller showed off impressive arm strength and the accuracy to make some throws into tight windows.

"I thought it was a very successful day," said Van Dyke. "Coach Day told me that he was going to get in touch with my coach so that he could go over the film from camp today. He told me to keep working on my technique."

"(Day) definitely gave me good feedback," he continued. "He saw that my arm was a little low and that I over-stride a little bit, so he helped me work on that. He was impressed with my arm strength and my 40 time, I ran a 4.75."

This was the second straight year Van Dyke was able to camp with Ohio State. The program and the atmosphere continue to leave him with positive feelings.

"I love it here," he said. "Good people, good facilities, it's great."

Though Van Dyke left campus without an offer from Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be keeping a close eye on him moving forward.

"I still have to get more film," Van Dyke said. "I broke my hand last year in the third game. It would mean a lot (to be offered by Ohio State). It's a great place, a great team and they've had a lot of success over the last couple years."

Van Dyke holds early offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Syracuse, Rutgers, and UMASS.



