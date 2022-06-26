Four-star QB Austin Novosad discusses June visits amid multiple flip pushes
Baylor four-star quarterback commit Austin Novosad has been a benefactor of a busier-than-usual quarterback carousel this summer as he has landed intriguing offers from Ohio State and Texas A&M tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news