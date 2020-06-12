A coveted incoming junior recently included Ohio State in his top 10 earlier this week, and detailed his interest in the program with BuckeyeGrove.

Kansas-based defender Dasan McCullough is one of the more sought after prospects in next year's recruiting cycle.

McCullough has yet to begin his junior year of high school, but is already in possession of over three dozen offers thus far. With so many options at his disposal, McCullough decided it was time to shave down his list to ten finalists on Wednesday.

At least one school from each Power 5 program was represented on his list, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The four-star safety, who is a future member of the Rivals100, said his connection with the coaches led to tOSU making the cut for him.

"Well, Ohio State was in there because I have a really strong relationship with coach Washington, coach Coombs and coach Day," McCullough told BuckeyeGrove. "They've been recruiting me for a while. I've met their whole staff, including the strength and conditioning staff and the academic advisors."