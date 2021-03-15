For the second cycle in a row, Greg Studrawa is looking to land yet another offensive lineman out of Texas.

After signing five-star prospect Donovan Jackson back in December, Studrawa now has his eyes set on several targets that hail from the Lone Star State. One of the players high on the Ohio State o-line coach’s radar is Jaylen Early, who included the Buckeyes in his top 10 over a month ago.

Local schools like Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M will be tough to beat out, but that is not deterring Ohio State from their pursuit of the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation. While speaking with us after attending the Under Armour camp in the Dallas Metroplex this past weekend, Early said the entire staff has shown him he’s a priority for them.

“We just had a Zoom meeting two weeks ago,” Early told BuckeyeGrove. “I got to speak with the whole staff – Coach Stud, Coach Day, Coach Cook, Coach Dennis. I talk with all of them regulary. I really want to get up to visit as soon as everything opens up.”