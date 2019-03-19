Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 10:55:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Makari Paige mapping out spring travels

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

West Bloomfield, Mich., safety Makari Paige only made one junior day visit this winter, but the four-star prospect expects to see several schools in-person this spring.“I plan on going to visit som...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}