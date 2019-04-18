Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 12:01:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star lineman eyeing Ohio State official visit

Xxen60spfkhpgpbdk1nm
Anton Harrison has had interest in Ohio State for more than a year.
Nic Lucero
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

One prospect with high interest in Ohio State that hasn't yet been able to make it to Columbus is four-star offensive tackle Anton Harrison. The massive, 6-foot-5, 332-pound prospect out of Washing...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}