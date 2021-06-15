Four-star LB in the 2023 class hauls in offer after camping at Ohio State
A pair of defensive prospects from the Class of 2023 ventured up to Ohio State today, and departed with offers from the program in hand.
David Hicks Jr. and Troy Bowles, both of whom are four-star recruits, received the green light from the Buckeyes after camping at the school on Tuesday.
According to his post on Twitter this afternoon, his offer came from Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day himself. Bowles spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to Ohio State becoming an option for him, his time with Washington today, and more.
"It was surprising and very exciting," Bowles told us just moments ago. "You know, I just came out there to compete and show them what I could do, and I got the offer. I was really excited."
At today's camp, Bowles said he checked in at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. Bowles, who has nearly two dozen other offers on the table, also ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash.
