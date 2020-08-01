BuckeyeGrove - Four-star LB Gabe Powers opens up about decision to commit to Ohio State

For the fourth time in the past four months, Ohio State has earned a commitment from an in-state prospect in next year’s recruiting class.

On Saturday, Marysville, Ohio, rising junior Gabe Powers announced his decision to team up with the Buckeyes.

Powers joins C.J. Hicks, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola as the other members of Ohio State’s 2022 class. Each of these players are labeled as four-star recruits, with Hicks and Powers both having a 6.0 Rivals Rating.

Shortly after his commitment, Powers spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what led to him choosing Ryan Day’s program today.

“Just, you know, the relationship I have with coach Washington and coach Day," Powers said of what led to his decision. "Coach Washington's family is just phenomenal. Ever since I was young, I dreamed about playing for Ohio State. So, it was right for me to go home.”

College coaches still have a month to go until they can start initiating contact with 2022 prospects.

Even so, the Buckeyes have been able to manufacture a solid relationship with Powers. This started before the staff offered him last November, and continues to get stronger as Powers has picked up his communication with Washington.

“We've stayed more in contact and gotten to know each other even better," Powers said. "Talk to him at least three times a week, four times a week. It was only right, kind of confirmed it. I was thinking about it and then, this past month, we've really been building a relationship and everything, and I pulled the trigger and I'm ready."

Besides the bond that he has with the coaches, Powers has also been spending time around Butch Reynolds and Donald Washington. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder believes his work with these former Buckeyes has been instrumental in taking his game to another level.

“I work with Butch Reynolds and Donald Washington, who played in the NFL, and Butch is a gold medalist," Powers said. "So, my mindset, they prepared me for everything I'm going to go through. They've been on the highest level. My mindset is right, I'm ready to compete with anybody and make that transition.”