Among the long list of visitor's that Ohio State hosted on Saturday for their big win against Wisconsin was one of the top class of 2021 prospects in America, Camden (NJ) cornerback Duce Chestnut.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder already holds nine offers, from Baylor, Rutgers, Purdue, West Virginia, Maryland, N.C. State, Pitt, Monmouth, and Temple, but that list is expected to grow significantly, given all of the interest he's been receiving.

Ohio State is one of those programs showing serious interest, and got a chance to host Chestnut for his first visit to campus on both Saturday and Sunday.



