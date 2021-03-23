Four-star DL Christen Miller: "It is all about the visits for me now"
THE SITUATION: April 4 was supposed to be decision day for Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller. After not feeling like he would be ready, Miller backed off that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news