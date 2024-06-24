Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Ohio State has its third commitment in the last four days as Enterprise (Ala.) High School four-star defensive end Zion Grady has announced his verbal to the Buckeyes on Monday morning.

Ohio State became the picks for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Grady on Monday but the Buckeyes really emerged as the favorite school in his recruitment during his first visit to Columbus in early May. That trip was described by the No. 3-ranked defensive end as his "best visit" to any school and it was a trip he recalled as eye-opening with Dotting the 'Eyes at the time.

"It really is an amazing city," he said then. "I really got personal time to ask questions and understand what the plan [is] that they had for me. [The visit] was very personalized, which helped me understand what Ohio State is about."

Learning what Ohio State was all about was a key part of his first visit. Knowing exactly what the plans were that the Buckeyes had for him heading into the official visit over June 21 was the biggest piece of the puzzle left to sort out. He mentioned that to DTE on Thursday prior to the weekend's trip.

"Where do I fit in the program," he said. "And what is the plan they have for me? They’ve done a great job with the development part."

Grady found his answer. The Buckeyes view him as a weakside defensive end in their traditional 4-3 front, it's a position that he thinks suits him well. He's wasted no time turning into a recruiter for Ohio State, taking dead aim at his close friend Malik Autry in the hopes of getting him to flip from Auburn to the Buckeyes.

With the addition of Grady, the top-ranked Ohio State recruiting class now has three defensive linemen committed in this cycle. He joins fellow defensive ends Zahir Mathis and London Merritt as future Rushmen for Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes. Grady is commitment No. 19 overall for Ohio State and chose the Scarlet and Gray over a final group of schools that also included Miami, Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee.