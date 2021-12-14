Four-star DE Caden Curry commits to Ohio State

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ohio State needed another defensive lineman.

Yes, four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson was a good start, but the 2022 class didn't have the numbers up front that it usually did. And with and older room along with three freshmen seemingly on track for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes needed to start building from the ground up again.

That's where Caden Curry comes into play.

At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, the four-star defensive end out of Center Grove High School has the body type to provide some versatility for the Buckeyes at the next level, either at end or potentially at tackle.

That's potential Curry saw too.

Tuesday afternoon, in a ceremony held in his high school's cafeteria, that potential officially began to grow, as the senior defensive end officially became the 19th member of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class.

In his senior season at Center Grove, Curry recorded 65 tackles, including 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks. In four years on varsity, the four-star defensive end recorded 83.5 tackles-for-loss and 28 sacks, along with 11 pass deflections — seven in his senior year — three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Curry is the fifth player from Indiana to sign with Ohio State since the 2019 class including offensive lineman Zen Michalski, offensive lineman Josh Fryar, offensive lineman Dawand Jones and safety Craig Young, who transferred from Ohio State to Kansas Monday.

The Center Grove defensive end was ranked as the No. 60 prospect in the country, the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country — one spot ahead of fellow Ohio State target Omari Abor — and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Indiana behind four-star offensive tackle and Kentucky commit Kiyaunta Goodwin and four-star outside linebacker and Indiana commit Dasan McCullough.

Indiana was on Curry's shortlist too, with three hats on the table: the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes and Alabama. However, late in the recruiting process, the choice had come down to either the in-state Hoosiers or Ohio State, with the four-star defensive end declining a home visit from Alabama head coach Nick Saban a week before his decision.

Curry is the highest-ranked player from Indiana to choose Ohio State since four-star Austin Mack in 2015.

“Like so many others before him, Curry is a big-bodied, athletic and productive defensive lineman who can be moved to different spots and still be just as dominant," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "His commitment to Ohio State is really no surprise since the Buckeyes targeted him early on and pretty much led throughout his recruitment as Alabama, Clemson, the home-state Hoosiers and others could not break through. Ohio State knows how to recruit and develop defensive linemen with the best of them. Curry is next in line.”

With Ohio State securing its 15th four-star commit in the 2022 class, the Buckeyes' average star rating for each member is still at four stars.

Stay tuned to Scarlet and Gray Report for more on Curry's commitment announcement.