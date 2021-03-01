Four-star DB Zion Branch talks four standouts
LAS VEGAS - Four schools have emerged as big-time players for high four-star safety Zion Branch but his recruitment is far from over.With more than 40 offers, the Bishop Gorman standout said USC, O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news