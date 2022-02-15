When the updated Rivals250 was released as part of Rivals Rankings Week earlier today, Christian Gray was one of the biggest movers regardless of position. The DB out of De Smet (MO) saw a 66 spot jump to No. 102 overall due to an outstanding junior season and impressive play on the 7-on-7 circuit while defending some the nation's top talent at WR.

Following a standout performance as both a defensive back and receiver at Chicago's Pylon 7on7 over the weekend, Gray discussed his recent stop at Notre Dame and gave an update on his future plans.