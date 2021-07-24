After venturing up to Columbus just over five weeks ago, 2023 defensive back Elliot Washington may end up returning to Ohio State in the near future.

Washington, who reeled in an offer from the Buckeyes back in May, journeyed up to the school in mid-June to showcase his skill set in front of the coaches. Now, he’s considering a return visit for next week’s cookout, which will feature appearances from a few other Florida-based prospects.

Washington spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what he’s hoping to see on this visit, Ohio State’s production in the secondary, and much more.

“I’ve already been up there, but what I’m looking for is the brotherhood,” Washington said of a potential return to Columbus. “See the players and how they interact with the younger kids that are coming up. They were in the same position as the players that are there now. Just to see what information they give me and how the players and coaches interact.”