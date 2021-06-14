Four-star CB Austin Jordan breaks down first-ever trip to Ohio State

Ohio State currently has a trio of cornerbacks committed in their 2022 class, but they are not quite done recruiting prospects at the position.

Among the players Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes are continuing to pursue is four-star target Austin Jordan.

Interest remains mutual here as Jordan still has the program in his top three, which also features Oklahoma and the in-state Texas Longhorns.

This past weekend, Jordan journeyed up to Columbus for the first time, and broke down his official visit experience with BuckeyeGrove.