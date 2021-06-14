 BuckeyeGrove - Four-star CB Austin Jordan breaks down first-ever trip to Ohio State
Four-star CB Austin Jordan breaks down first-ever trip to Ohio State

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

Ohio State currently has a trio of cornerbacks committed in their 2022 class, but they are not quite done recruiting prospects at the position.

Among the players Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes are continuing to pursue is four-star target Austin Jordan.

Interest remains mutual here as Jordan still has the program in his top three, which also features Oklahoma and the in-state Texas Longhorns.

This past weekend, Jordan journeyed up to Columbus for the first time, and broke down his official visit experience with BuckeyeGrove.

"I liked the visit," Jordan said. "This was my first time being out there. I liked seeing how the campus is and the traditions. I liked really everything... it was very big. It's a very big city. We had to get on golf carts and ride around everywhere. It's a nice city."

