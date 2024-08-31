in other news
From the Road: Recruiting thoughts from Ontario as Bodpegn Miller shines
Recruiting thoughts on Bodpegn Miller, Bradyen Fogle and others from Friday night's game in Ontario.
Jayvon McFadden commitment comes right on time for Ohio State
Ohio State lands commitment No. 25 as four-star lineman Jayvon McFadden picks the Buckeyes.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep violent, explosive defensive line
Ohio State has all the tools it could need to unleash a dominant defensive line this season.
Ohio State fighting off in-state powers for key defensive commitments
Which of Ohio State's 2025 commitments should Buckeyes fans be worried about heading into the season?
Ohio State: Key takeaways on Lathan Ransom, Jaylen McLain, Buckeye safeties
What's up with the Ohio State safeties as the 2024 season approaches?
in other news
From the Road: Recruiting thoughts from Ontario as Bodpegn Miller shines
Recruiting thoughts on Bodpegn Miller, Bradyen Fogle and others from Friday night's game in Ontario.
Jayvon McFadden commitment comes right on time for Ohio State
Ohio State lands commitment No. 25 as four-star lineman Jayvon McFadden picks the Buckeyes.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep violent, explosive defensive line
Ohio State has all the tools it could need to unleash a dominant defensive line this season.
Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.
COLUMBUS—Ohio State is back in the win column on the recruiting trail: four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell has just announced his commitment to Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.
Bell, a 6-foot, 190-pound wideout from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, is the country's No. 22-ranked receiver according to Rivals.com and the No. 10-ranked player in California.
Ohio State offered Bell in March of 2023 following his first visit to campus and was a "dream school" for the young receiver. He called the Buckeyes the "frontrunner" in his recruitment following a game day visit last November and he's been to campus a half-dozen times total and has built a strong relationship with Brian Hartline and Ryan Day since. Those relationships and the Buckeyes history of wide receiver development are the primary reasons that Bell picked Ohio State over USC, Washington, Georgia and more than 25 total offers.
Things really heated up between the Buckeyes and Bell following his late March visit of this year. Getting to watch the way Ohio State's receivers worked in practice and how Brian Hartline was teaching them was an eye-opener. The combination of Hartline, Chip Kelly and Ryan Day and their combined talents was a difference-maker.
"Ohio State is a place that’s going to really develop you," Bell told Dotting the 'Eyes. "And take you to the next level.
":I feel like being under [offensive coordinator Chip] Kelly, Coach Hartline and Coach Day is just amazing. Coach Kelly has been everywhere and he’s a guy that’s coached all types of guys at all different types of places, including the highest levels. I feel like the knowledge he has and what he can do in the Ohio State offense is great."
Hartline's reputation speaks for itself, of course.
"[Hartline] is a great receivers coach and everyone has seen what he’s done with his receivers," Bell said. "He’s a coach I believe can really develop me and just improve me to be a great player. Coach Day is just a great offensive minded coach and he has been there with Hartline developing guys. I feel like Ohio State is a great place to be."
PHILLIP BELL AS A PROSPECT
When he first appeared on the national football scene in 2021, Bell was a freshman tearing up defenses as a freshman at Christian Brothers (Sacramento, Calif.) to the tune of 56 catches for 1000 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's been a productive, consistent pass-catcher since, transferring to Mission Viejo as a junior to play against better competition.
As a player, Bell isn't a burner. He's not going to be the fastest guy on the field at this point but he considers himself a route-runner first and excels in creating his own space on the field. He's long and has reliable hands. The film is very, very good and as he gets into a college weight and speed program, there's no telling where his talents will take him. Bell is a "high floor" type of prospect who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty as a blocker and does the little things that make a receiver successful at the next level.