Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Ohio State is back in the win column on the recruiting trail: four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell has just announced his commitment to Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.

Bell, a 6-foot, 190-pound wideout from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, is the country's No. 22-ranked receiver according to Rivals.com and the No. 10-ranked player in California.

Ohio State offered Bell in March of 2023 following his first visit to campus and was a "dream school" for the young receiver. He called the Buckeyes the "frontrunner" in his recruitment following a game day visit last November and he's been to campus a half-dozen times total and has built a strong relationship with Brian Hartline and Ryan Day since. Those relationships and the Buckeyes history of wide receiver development are the primary reasons that Bell picked Ohio State over USC, Washington, Georgia and more than 25 total offers.

Things really heated up between the Buckeyes and Bell following his late March visit of this year. Getting to watch the way Ohio State's receivers worked in practice and how Brian Hartline was teaching them was an eye-opener. The combination of Hartline, Chip Kelly and Ryan Day and their combined talents was a difference-maker.

"Ohio State is a place that’s going to really develop you," Bell told Dotting the 'Eyes. "And take you to the next level.

":I feel like being under [offensive coordinator Chip] Kelly, Coach Hartline and Coach Day is just amazing. Coach Kelly has been everywhere and he’s a guy that’s coached all types of guys at all different types of places, including the highest levels. I feel like the knowledge he has and what he can do in the Ohio State offense is great."

Hartline's reputation speaks for itself, of course.

"[Hartline] is a great receivers coach and everyone has seen what he’s done with his receivers," Bell said. "He’s a coach I believe can really develop me and just improve me to be a great player. Coach Day is just a great offensive minded coach and he has been there with Hartline developing guys. I feel like Ohio State is a great place to be."