Ohio State just proved in the 2021 class that they are more than capable of dipping into another state and luring a couple of top prospects from a fellow member of the Big Ten.

Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison, two of the top three players in Pennsylvania, both signed with the Buckeyes last month, and the program is looking to strike gold yet again in enemy territory.

Ryan Day's staff is continuing their pursuit of a pair of juniors from Michigan, with those being five-star DB Will Johnson and top-25 athlete Dillon Tatum. Ohio State was named as one of Johnson's five finalists back in November, and just made the cut for Tatum's top 10 last Friday.

Tatum spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what led to the program landing in this group, his thoughts on their performance this season, what he's looking for in a college and more.

“I just feel like they’re a great program,” Tatum said of why OSU is in consideration for him. “I have two pretty good relationships with Coach Coombs and Coach Alford. I met both of them in person before the shutdown happened. It’s more so, ‘I know you, so I’m going to trust you some more,' instead of meeting someone over the phone or through FaceTime."