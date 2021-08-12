In June, over 200 high school football prospects from across the nation made their way out to Columbus for unofficial or official visits to Ohio State.

As such, BuckeyeGrove was not able to catch up with every single visitor following their time at the school. One of the recruits we did not get to chat with immediately after their trip was Preston Zinter, but the four-star did carve time out of his busy schedule this week to recap his visit.

Zinter, who ventured down to tOSU’s campus on June 19, detailed how his time with the staff and players went a couple of months ago.

“I had a great visit back in June,” Zinter said. “Spent a lot of time with Coach Wilson, Coach Day and the rest of the coaching staff. I got to watch practice and sit in on some of their meetings. I also really enjoyed hanging and getting to know the players.”