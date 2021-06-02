Four-star 2023 OL camps at Ohio State, talks message from the staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — June 2, 2021, marks one of the most important days for Ohio State recruiting in quite a long time.

For the first time in over a year, the Buckeyes finally had an opportunity to watch high school prospects from different parts of the country work out in front of them in person.

Amongst the many players that laced up his cleats and camped at the school on Wednesday was Michigan-based rising junior Amir Herring.

Following today's camp session, Herring spoke with media members about how he performed, and the bond he's been building with Ohio State's staff.