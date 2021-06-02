Four-star 2023 OL camps at Ohio State, talks message from the staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — June 2, 2021, marks one of the most important days for Ohio State recruiting in quite a long time.
For the first time in over a year, the Buckeyes finally had an opportunity to watch high school prospects from different parts of the country work out in front of them in person.
Amongst the many players that laced up his cleats and camped at the school on Wednesday was Michigan-based rising junior Amir Herring.
Following today's camp session, Herring spoke with media members about how he performed, and the bond he's been building with Ohio State's staff.
"It was a really good camp experience," Herring told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon. "Learned from Coach Cook and Coach Stud. I've been developing a relationship with them over the past couple of months. It's been getting stronger and stronger every conversation and call."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news