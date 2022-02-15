Four-star 2023 Georgia CB Avieon Terrell updates recruiting, Clemson visit
The bloodlines to Clemson are strong for 2023 cornerback Avieon Terrell but that hasn’t stopped top college football programs from going full tilt trying to land him. Terrell is the younger brother...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news