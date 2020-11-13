BuckeyeGrove - Four-star 2022 wing Roddy Gayle Jr. commits to Ohio State

While many Ohio State fans had their week ruined on Wednesday when it was announced that the Buckeyes game against Maryland this Saturday is cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Maryland campus, it has still been an excellent week for basketball recruiting. It started on Sunday afternoon when Meechie Johnson reclassified to the 2020 class and announced that he will play for the Buckeyes this season and it ended on Friday night when four-star 2022 wing guard Roddy Gayle Jr. announced his commitment to Ohio State over Syracuse, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Marquette and Connecticut.



“Ohio State, I like their style of play. I’ve been to a game already so I understand how they plan on attacking the defense and how they play defense plus the atmosphere that they have is great. I also have built a great relationship with the staff members,” Gayle told The Front Office in an interview Friday morning. The Buckeyes offered Gayle back on June 15th, clearly prioritizing him by extending him a scholarship on the first day that Division I coaches were permitted to initiate contact with 2022 prospects. Gayle always had interest in the Buckeyes, however, it was never expected that he was going to speed up his recruitment process as fast as he did, as the junior announced his top six on Monday and made a pledge to Chris Holtmann and Ohio State on Friday. At 6-foot-5, the junior offers a true three level scoring ability on the offensive end as well as an advanced passing game. He is a versatile defender who can lockdown on the wing as well as step up and defend opposing point guards. Check out some of his junior year highlights below courtesy of Stand Still Media.