While there’s still a number of offensive tackles Ohio State is pursuing to join Tegra Tshabola in the class of 2022, Addison Nichols is among the most talented.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Georgia native is the nation’s No. 61 prospect nationally and No. 8 offensive tackle.

And although it’s early in the process for a player that had hoped to take many more visits at this stage of his recruitment, the Buckeyes could be in the hunt long term for Nichols.