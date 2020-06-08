It's been well-documented that Ohio State is going to be in position for one of the more highly ranked classes in the Rivals.com-era, but the program is seeing early success in the 2022 cycle as well.

In the span of under two weeks from late April to early May, they secured commitments from a trio of four-star targets: C.J. Hicks, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola.

Brown was the prospect who kicked everything off as he announced on April 22 that he would be teaming up with the Buckeyes less than a week after receiving an offer from the school. Some may have viewed this as a surprising decision considering the fact that Brown has not yet visited the campus, but the Cincinnati native felt it was the time to pull the trigger.

The four-star cornerback told BuckeyeGrove that he's still locked in with tOSU, but is maintaining contact with several other coaching staffs.

"Ohio State, they're still on the top of my list. Ain't nothing has changed. I'm committed," Brown said. "Other schools, they've been pushing harder since I've been committed. A lot of schools, like Tennessee, TCU, recently Penn State, they've just been going harder trying to get me, I guess, to flip."