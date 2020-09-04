Four star 2022 athlete lists Ohio State among top schools
In addition to football, Kamari Ramsey is focused on life after it.
That can be a hard message to convey to high school phenoms at times -- that one day, sports will be done, and the rest of one’s life still remains -- but the four star class of 2022 athlete is well aware of this fact.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news