Four Buckeyes named to preseason AP All-America teams

Four Buckeyes have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team for 2021 with two getting first-team honors and two garnering second-team honors as the Ohio State season is 10 days away and other teams will get underway sooner than that.

Wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were each named to the first-team while offensive lineman Thayer Munford and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were both named to the second team.

Olave racked up 50 catches for 729 yards and seven scores over Ohio State’s 7-1 season in 2020, one more catch than he had in the previous season. Olave earned All-Big Ten honors last season and surprised many when he opted to come back for one more season with Ohio State.

Garrett is another player that surprised many when he delayed the NFL for a season, opting to return to the Buckeyes. Garrett earned postseason All-American honors last season and has 20 tackles with two sacks in the 2020 season.

Munford is listed as a preseason All-American at offensive tackle but the plan appears to be sliding him inside to guard this season, but it doesn’t change the fact that Munford is one of the best in the game at his position. He earned All-Big Ten honors last season and was listed by PFF.com as the top returning offensive tackle in 2021.

Wilson is coming off of a 43 catch season for 723 yards and six scores, a season that also earned him All-Big Ten honors as well. Wilson has seen a steady rise in his numbers over the past two seasons and could be poised for a big junior season in 2021.

A pair of fellow Big Ten athletes earned first-team honors with Iowa offensive center Tyler Linderbaum and Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph each being named. Six players from the Big Ten made the second team with Mo Ibrahim (RB – Minnesota), Aidan Hutchinson (DE – Michigan), George Karlaftis (DE – Purdue), Micah McFadden (LB – Indiana), Tiawan Mullen (CB – Indiana) and Jaquan Brisker (S – Penn State).