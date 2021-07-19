Four Buckeyes make watch lists for Maxwell, Bednarik Awards

Four Ohio State players landed on preseason watch lists Monday for the Maxwell Award, given to college football's player of the year, and the Bednarik Award, which honors the sport's top defensive player.

On the Maxwell Award watch list, a pair of Buckeye wideouts were honored as both senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson made the cut. Both players have already been named preseason All-Americans or all-conference performers by a number of outlets this offseason, and return to Ohio State after leading the program in nearly every statistical category for receiving in 2020.

The last Ohio State player to win the Maxwell Award, however, was Heisman trophy-winning running back Eddie George in 1995. George is one of just four Buckeyes to earn the honor, alongside Archie Griffin, Bob Ferguson and Hopalong Cassady.

Click here to see the complete Maxwell Award watch list.

The Bednarik Award watch list featured a pair of Buckeye defensive lineman, with DT Haskell Garrett and edge rusher Zach Harrison each earning a preseason nod for the honor.

Garrett was recognized as an All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus for his efforts as a first-time starter in his senior season in 2020, and Harrison –– a former five-star prospect –– is primed for a breakout third year in the Buckeye program by all accounts.

Another member of Ohio State assistant coach Larry Johnson's front line took home the award just a couple seasons ago, as DE Chase Young won the Bednarik Award along with a number of others for his record-setting exploits in 2019. Young is the lone Buckeye to win the award.

Check out the full watch list for the Bednarik Award right here.